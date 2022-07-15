New exhibit comes to Landmark Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park is pleased to announce the installation of their newest exhibit that highlights the longleaf pine ecosystem.

Designed by Backstory Media and Kelton Designs, the interactive exhibit features live animals, along with taxidermy displays, interpretive panels that detail the longleaf pine ecosystem, and a gopher tortoise burrow designed for kids to explore.

The longleaf pine display is the newest in a series of projects done by Landmark Park. They have recently rebuilt the playground, renovated the boardwalk, and added a dog friendly walking trail. Landmark Park now boasts a community garden for veterans, a bridal suite in the Stokes Activity Barn, and a new exhibit in the Alabama Agricultural Museum.

The park’s 150-acres are located at 430 Landmark Dr in Dothan. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for kids and free for park members. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the park is offering free admission for active and retired military and up to five of their family members.

You can bring family, kids, and furry friends to Landmark Park Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

For details on field trips, special events, venue rentals, and more, visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com or call 334-794-3452. Be sure to follow Landmark Park on all your favorite social media platforms so you won’t miss future updates.

