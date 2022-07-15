New attraction in Abbeville provides educational opportunity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the heart of downtown Abbeville lies the brand-new Atta Library of S.T.E.M. and History.

The story behind this project is an example of how people in small towns can accomplish big things.

Susie Atta, who grew up during the Great Depression, lived in the country with her family where they grew their own vegetables. Her dream was to become a mathematician.

Susie attended the University of Alabama to study math. Despite adversity as a woman in S.T.E.M., Susie became the first female to graduate from Alabama with her master’s degree in math.

The Atta Library aims to honor her legacy by introducing a new generation to history and S.T.E.M. through technology and interactive exhibits.

The exhibits on display teach everything from topography to how race cars work. Additionally, a “Future Careers” exhibit shows children and adults alike the possibilities their future can hold.

The library is located in a 120-year-old building that was refurbished for this purpose.

The team tried to salvage anything they could from the original structure and even incorporated it into the current design.

Atta’s great niece, Kate Killebrew, is excited to be carrying out Susie’s vision and share her story.

The Atta Library of S.T.E.M. and History will be opening soon; to learn more click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.