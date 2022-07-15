Lower rain chances today

SYNOPSIS – Showers and storms along the coast this morning but most of us will start the day dry. This afternoon upper 80s for highs again with a lower chance of a few isolated showers and storms. The weekend looks great with around a 20% chance of rain for both days. Scattered pop up summertime thunderstorms will return next week but it won’t be a wash out.

TODAY – Partly sunny, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds Light SE 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.