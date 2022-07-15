Advertisement

Lower rain chances today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Showers and storms along the coast this morning but most of us will start the day dry. This afternoon upper 80s for highs again with a lower chance of a few isolated showers and storms. The weekend looks great with around a 20% chance of rain for both days. Scattered pop up summertime thunderstorms will return next week but it won’t be a wash out.

TODAY – Partly sunny, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds Light SE 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder
Juron Weldon
Man charged over two years after deadly Elba shooting
Dothan man killed during likely gunfight
Dothan man likely killed during gunfight
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
A home invasion in Escambia County Florida caught on ring camera -- has the home owner firing...
ESCO release video of home invasion where homeowner fires back

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-15-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-15-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 14, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Drier Pattern Ahead
A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the...
Alabama records its first lightning fatality of 2022