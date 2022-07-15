Advertisement

Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence, sexual assault victims

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will be used to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims in north Alabama.

The grants totaled $127,079 and the money will go to Crisis Services of North Alabama and The Lawrence County Domestic Violence Unit.

Crisis Services of North Alabama will be awarded $60,236 for its Forensic Nurse Examiner Program. This program ensures that sexual assault and domestic violence victims receive forensic exams and follow-up care by specially trained nurses. The program serves victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

The Lawrence County Domestic Violence Unit will be awarded $66,843 to continue responding to calls from domestic violence victims in Lawrence County. The unit collects evidence to aid in prosecution and completes reports that help victims receive help they need. Local matching funds of $22,281 will supplement the grant.

“Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault deserve access to professional assistance in a timely manner,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these agencies who always respond to victims that often have nowhere else to turn.”

