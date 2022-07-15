Florida pizza manufacturer issues recall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Florida-based Ready Dough Pizza have recalled approximately 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products.

The recalled products were produced without federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection service (FSIS). The products also contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which were not listed on an ingredient label.

The frozen pizza items were produced from January 12, 2022, through July 13, 2022 and distributed to retail locations in Florida.

The product subject to recall is the 14-oz. box packages containing “PIZZA CUBANA CUBAN STYLE PEPPERONI PIZZA.” These do no have the USDA mark nor the proper ingredients listed.

According to the FSIS, the issue was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance where it was found that these products were produced in an environment that was not inspected by the USDA.

As of now, there has been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to these products. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact their healthcare providers.

FSIS is concerned that some of this mislabeled products may be in the freezers of consumers. People who have purchased the pepperoni pizza products should dispose them or return products to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jordy Figueroa, Vice President of Ready Dough Pizza Inc. at 305-364-5434 or readydoughpizzainc@gmail.com.

If you have questions regarding food safety, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat at https://ask.usda.gov/ from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.