Drier Weekend Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Drier weather is on the way for the weekend. Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies each day with just a few stray PM showers and thunderstorms possible. Similar rain chances continue into the middle of the week, but we will turn hotter with middle 90s for highs by Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

