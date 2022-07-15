Dothan employees volunteer at the World Games

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan employees are in Birmingham this week at the World Games as volunteers. They represent WCC-Dothan, the Alabama Community College System, the State of Alabama, and the country as a whole.

The World Games, an international sporting event held every four years, is in Birmingham, AL this year from July 7th to the 17th. The event includes 30 official sports, 54 disciplines, and 206 events. There are over 100 countries competing in the Games this year.

Workforce Development Director Joe Johnson and Testing Officer and Professional Development Coordinator Keyashia Sheppard spent their time at the the World Games providing attendees with information about programs and services offered through the Alabama Community College System.

Sheppard remarked: “Being part of the Alabama Experience -ALEX and the World Games has been so rewarding. The opportunity to represent Wallace Community College-Dothan and showcase our great state to people from across the globe is an experience that I will never forget.”

Johnson shared that his time at the World Games was “a special opportunity” that he “will always cherish.” He continued, “Serving as a regional representative in the Alabama Experience (ALEX) allowed me to share information about the high demand, high wage careers that are available in Alabama, specifically the Wiregrass. Each day, participants were amazed at what our great state has to offer in the workforce arena.”

