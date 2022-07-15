Advertisement

Burkhalter ready with MLB Draft nearing

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The SEC leader in saves and Auburn closer Blake Burkhalter is just days away from seeing all his hard work through the years pay off.

The 2019 Northview graduate shot up the draft board during the Tigers 2022 season and specifically postseason run to Omaha.

Burkhalter gave up three runs in eight innings of work during the postseason for Auburn including two and two thirds scoreless innings against Oregon State with five strikeouts to clinch a World Series berth for the Tigers.

He followed that up with two scoreless innings against Stanford with five more strikeouts.

A big reason in Burkhalter’s development over his time at Auburn has been his idol, Auburn pitching coach and 17-year MLB veteran, Tim Hudson.

“The mental aspect and mechanics he’s helped me with all that and he’s helped me improve my game in those ways so I definitely owe everything that I’ve since being in college to now owe it all to him because I mean I can’t even put into words how much he’s helped me,” Burkhalter said.

