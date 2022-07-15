Bay County man charged with identity theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Bay County was charged on Wednesday with identity theft after using his business associate’s information.

In June, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the victim that his personal information had been used to obtain more than $100,000 in loans.

Deputies say they began the investigation and identified the suspect as 52-year-old David Guynn, who reportedly knew the victim.

Guynn was interviewed at the sheriff’s office on July 13 and allegedly said he had authorization, per a business agreement, to obtain the victim’s information.

While reviewing the agreement, deputies said no such authorization was found, and Guynn was taken into custody and charged with criminal use of personal identification information more than $50,000.

Sheriff Ford would like to remind the citizens of Bay County that Florida law allows residents to conduct annual personal credit checks without any negative effect to their credit. He also urged the public to keep all personal information such as social security, bank, credit card, and driver’s license numbers private.

