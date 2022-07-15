Back to School: 2022-23 First days for Wiregrass schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School bells are getting ready to ring in and around the Wiregrass. News4 has you covered on when schools will be opening back up around the area for county school systems, city school systems, and local private schools.

Tuesday, August 2

Early County Schools (Georgia)

Thursday, August 4

Ozark City Schools

Seminole County Schools (Georgia)

Friday, August 5

Coffee County Schools

Dale County Schools

Elba City Schools

Monday, August 8

Pike County Schools

Enterprise City Schools

Tuesday, August 9

Geneva County Schools

Henry County Schools

Houston County Schools

Dothan City Schools

Geneva City Schools

Troy City Schools

Wednesday, August 10

Eufaula City Schools

Daleville City Schools

Abbeville Christian Academy

Providence Christian School

Holmes County Schools (Florida)

Jackson County Schools (Florida)

Washington County Schools (Florida)

Thursday, August 11

Northside Methodist Academy

Friday, August 12

Emmanuel Christian School

Monday, August 15

Covington County Schools

Tuesday, August 16

Houston Academy

Monday, August 22

Pike Liberal Arts School

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.