Back to School: 2022-23 First days for Wiregrass schools

Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School bells are getting ready to ring in and around the Wiregrass. News4 has you covered on when schools will be opening back up around the area for county school systems, city school systems, and local private schools.
Tuesday, August 2
- Early County Schools (Georgia)
Thursday, August 4
- Ozark City Schools
- Seminole County Schools (Georgia)
Friday, August 5
- Coffee County Schools
- Dale County Schools
- Elba City Schools
Monday, August 8
- Pike County Schools
- Enterprise City Schools
Tuesday, August 9
- Geneva County Schools
- Henry County Schools
- Houston County Schools
- Dothan City Schools
- Geneva City Schools
- Troy City Schools
Wednesday, August 10
- Eufaula City Schools
- Daleville City Schools
- Abbeville Christian Academy
- Providence Christian School
- Holmes County Schools (Florida)
- Jackson County Schools (Florida)
- Washington County Schools (Florida)
Thursday, August 11
- Northside Methodist Academy
Friday, August 12
- Emmanuel Christian School
Monday, August 15
- Covington County Schools
Tuesday, August 16
- Houston Academy
Monday, August 22
- Pike Liberal Arts School
