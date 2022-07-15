Advertisement

Baby born on 7/11 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven

By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A baby boy was born in a 7-Eleven parking lot in West Virginia on 7/11.

Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 19 inches long, according to WDTV.

Allie Sayers and her fiancée were heading to the hospital but had to make an emergency stop on the way.

“I was like, ‘No, this baby is coming. There’s no way he’s waiting.’ And my fiancée delivered our baby in the front seat of the car with our other two kids in the backseat at 3:30 in the morning,” Sayers said.

Because Waylon shares a birthday with the convenience store, Sayers and her fiancée were gifted with seven years of free coffee.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson said this will help them stay awake on their latest nights or earliest mornings.

7-Eleven will also be giving Waylon and his family a care package filled with 7-Eleven and Slurpee-branded items including onesies, diapers and other newborn essentials.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder
Juron Weldon
Man charged over two years after deadly Elba shooting
Dothan man killed during likely gunfight
Dothan man likely killed during gunfight
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
A home invasion in Escambia County Florida caught on ring camera -- has the home owner firing...
ESCO release video of home invasion where homeowner fires back

Latest News

Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company
Dothan Area Young Professionals host annual 20 Under 40 Ceremony
20 Local Yong Professional To Be Honored
Jupiter
PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
Mobile County records initial case of monkeypox reported in Alabama
Troopers are searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area...
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days