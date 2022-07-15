Advertisement

Abbeville business innovates manufacturing world with technology

While well-known for making fishing lures, they’re also leaders in industrial manufacturing.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tri Delta Systems is a multi-faceted engineering company located in Abbeville, AL.

Tri-Delta utilizes the latest in technology to help companies transform their warehouse operations.

From design to installation, they are at the forefront of innovation in the manufacturing world.

Tri Delta uses 3D scanning technology to help their engineers specify designs to the last detail.

Additionally, they are able to code their own software and create computer systems for manufacturing companies.

Not to mention, they dabble in mold making, robotics, and system integration.

The company employs over 100 people in Abbeville.

Tri-Delta is proud to work with non-profit organizations like Mana Nutrition. They create ready to use therapeutic food.

This food is used by groups like Unicef to feed severly malnourished children.

