20 Local Yong Professional To Be Honored

By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize twenty of the area’s young professionals at the organization’s annual 20 Under 40 Ceremony. The ceremony will be held at Health Center South Medical Tower on Thursday, August 4, at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are:

  • Justise Black, Housing Authority of the City of Dothan, AL Human Resource Assistant
  • Hayden Camp, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership
  • Walt Ellis, Troy Bank & Trust Dothan City President
  • Tennille Finch, Eye Center South Associate Administrator
  • Lindsey Fountain, Dothan Education Foundation Executive Director
  • Sydney Givens, Skincare by Sydney Physician Assistant
  • Leah Gunn, Housing Authority of the City of Dothan, AL Community Relations Manager
  • Jamie Harrell, Something Special Boutique & Gifts Owner
  • Kristen Helms, Foundation Pediatric Therapy Owner
  • Andy Hoekenga, Larry Blumberg & Associates (LBA Hospitality) Human Resources Generalist
  • Stephen Holland, Property Champions Real Estate CEO
  • Brandon Hurst, Martin Environmental Services President/CEO
  • Aleigha McKinley, Dothan Med Spa Owner/Aesthetician
  • Lily Mendoza, Weichert Realtors, JBR Legacy Group Realtor
  • David Mosley, David’s Performance Factory Owner and NFL Flag Alabama State Director
  • Niki Pierce, Dothan Law Group Owner/Partner
  • Kaitlin Pugh, The Oaks Apparel Co. Owner, Rehobeth Women’s Club Creator and Candid Kait Blog Owner
  • Bethany Retherford, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Human Resources and Compliance Manager
  • Hannah Shiver, Larry Blumberg & Associates (LBA Hospitality) Dothan Area Director of Sales
  • Mayor Kimberly Trotter, Town of Rehobeth

During the ceremony, one of these honorees will be named this year’s Outstanding Young Professional.

Established by the Dothan Area Young Professionals in 2018, the 20 Under 40 program aims to recognize the accomplishments of the area’s outstanding young business leasers. It hopes to inspire entrepreneurial spirit, personal integrity, and community leadership.

The chairman of Dothan Area Young Professionals, Martin Everett, says “Each of the 20 honorees hold numerous accolades and possess attributes that embody the mission of the 20 Under 40 program. They have demonstrated not only excellence in their work place, but also in the areas of philanthropy and humanitarianism that have earned them the distinction as on of DAYP’s 20 Under 40.”

To learn more about the Dothan Area Young Professionals and the 20 Under 40 program contact the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce at (334) 792-5138 or visit their website: www.dothan.com/dothanareayoungprofessionals.

