20 Local Yong Professional To Be Honored

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize twenty of the area’s young professionals at the organization’s annual 20 Under 40 Ceremony. The ceremony will be held at Health Center South Medical Tower on Thursday, August 4, at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are:

Justise Black, Housing Authority of the City of Dothan, AL Human Resource Assistant

Hayden Camp, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership

Walt Ellis, Troy Bank & Trust Dothan City President

Tennille Finch, Eye Center South Associate Administrator

Lindsey Fountain, Dothan Education Foundation Executive Director

Sydney Givens, Skincare by Sydney Physician Assistant

Leah Gunn, Housing Authority of the City of Dothan, AL Community Relations Manager

Jamie Harrell, Something Special Boutique & Gifts Owner

Kristen Helms, Foundation Pediatric Therapy Owner

Andy Hoekenga, Larry Blumberg & Associates (LBA Hospitality) Human Resources Generalist

Stephen Holland, Property Champions Real Estate CEO

Brandon Hurst, Martin Environmental Services President/CEO

Aleigha McKinley, Dothan Med Spa Owner/Aesthetician

Lily Mendoza, Weichert Realtors, JBR Legacy Group Realtor

David Mosley, David’s Performance Factory Owner and NFL Flag Alabama State Director

Niki Pierce, Dothan Law Group Owner/Partner

Kaitlin Pugh, The Oaks Apparel Co. Owner, Rehobeth Women’s Club Creator and Candid Kait Blog Owner

Bethany Retherford, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Human Resources and Compliance Manager

Hannah Shiver, Larry Blumberg & Associates (LBA Hospitality) Dothan Area Director of Sales

Mayor Kimberly Trotter, Town of Rehobeth

During the ceremony, one of these honorees will be named this year’s Outstanding Young Professional.

Established by the Dothan Area Young Professionals in 2018, the 20 Under 40 program aims to recognize the accomplishments of the area’s outstanding young business leasers. It hopes to inspire entrepreneurial spirit, personal integrity, and community leadership.

The chairman of Dothan Area Young Professionals, Martin Everett, says “Each of the 20 honorees hold numerous accolades and possess attributes that embody the mission of the 20 Under 40 program. They have demonstrated not only excellence in their work place, but also in the areas of philanthropy and humanitarianism that have earned them the distinction as on of DAYP’s 20 Under 40.”

To learn more about the Dothan Area Young Professionals and the 20 Under 40 program contact the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce at (334) 792-5138 or visit their website: www.dothan.com/dothanareayoungprofessionals.

