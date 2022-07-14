Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: An Ashford man was identified as the murdered individual found in downtown Dothan on Thursday.

34-year-old Gabriel Johnson was found to have been shot in the torso, with his body discovered by a passerby.

Police say that Johnson’s death occurred several hours before his body was found.

No motive is known at this time, and no suspects have been identified. This is an ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned to the scene.

Police received a report about 6:40 a.m. Thursday of a man covered with blood in a clearing near the intersection of Morgan and Westmead Streets.

Foul play is suspected.

This is a developing situation and will be updated.

