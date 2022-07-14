Top reading scores in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Board of Education released a school-by-school breakdown of reading scores on Tuesday.

The data comes from the Annual Student Assessment from the 2021-2022 school year and outlines third-grade reading levels. According to the data, third-grade readers excelled in the past year across the state.

Here’s a look at the data for several counties in the Wiregrass:

County Percentage of Readers At or Above Grade Level Houston 85.81 Geneva 85.64 Coffee 85.13 Dale 79.92 Henry 78.36

And the scores for the city school systems as well:

City Schools Percentage of Readers At or Above Grade Level Opp 92.94 Enterprise 81.92 Ozark 79.39 Dothan 68.26

There is quite a bit of upward momentum in these third-grade reading scores. This is the first time we’ve gotten a look at the test scores since the state passed a Literacy Act in 2019 which aimed to help improve literacy in public school K-3rd grade programs.

With scores like these across the Wiregrass and the rest of the state, school leaders are hopeful that this type of success will continue into the next school year.

You can take a look at the full report from the AL Board of Education that breaks down scores by the school to see what is in store for your little ones in the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.