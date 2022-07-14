Advertisement

Top reading scores in the Wiregrass

State Board of Education presents a list of school readings scores for the 2021-22 school year
State Board of Education presents a list of school readings scores for the 2021-22 school year
State Board of Education presents a list of school readings scores for the 2021-22 school year
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Board of Education released a school-by-school breakdown of reading scores on Tuesday.

The data comes from the Annual Student Assessment from the 2021-2022 school year and outlines third-grade reading levels. According to the data, third-grade readers excelled in the past year across the state.

Here’s a look at the data for several counties in the Wiregrass:

CountyPercentage of Readers At or Above Grade Level
Houston85.81
Geneva85.64
Coffee85.13
Dale79.92
Henry78.36

And the scores for the city school systems as well:

City SchoolsPercentage of Readers At or Above Grade Level
Opp92.94
Enterprise81.92
Ozark79.39
Dothan68.26

There is quite a bit of upward momentum in these third-grade reading scores. This is the first time we’ve gotten a look at the test scores since the state passed a Literacy Act in 2019 which aimed to help improve literacy in public school K-3rd grade programs.

With scores like these across the Wiregrass and the rest of the state, school leaders are hopeful that this type of success will continue into the next school year.

You can take a look at the full report from the AL Board of Education that breaks down scores by the school to see what is in store for your little ones in the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder
Alabama Power announces rate adjustments
Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Changes set for deadly Geneva County intersection
Emiliano Rodriguez is led from Houston County Courtroom on July 28, 2021
Judges: Dothan trial unfair because judge made witnesses wear masks

Latest News

Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating after 2 bodies found
Aunt Katie's Community Garden
Wiregrass Gives Back: Aunt Katie’s Community Garden working to fill the stomachs and minds of the community
Georgia voters will hit the polls for the primaries on Tuesday, and officials at the elections...
Kemp, Warnock leading in new Georgia AARP poll
News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | July 14, 2022