Man charged over two years after deadly Elba shooting

By Ken Curtis
Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - More than two years after a deadly Elba shooting police have charged a man with murder.

The suspect is identified by multiple law enforcement sources as Juron Weldon, currently in the Geneva County Jail on unrelated charges.

Elba Police Chief Troy Staley also confirmed the charge to News4 but did not immediately provide additional information.

Weldon is accused in the January 2020 shooting of 26-year-old Donta Rogers, killed inside a Putnam Street residence.

Donta Rogers
Donta Rogers(WTVY)

Rogers, per records, had committed a robbery several hours earlier but it is not clear if his shooting was in retaliation for that holdup.

46-year-old Jonathan Lawrence, the victim’s father, and relative Yatchauntaneeya Henderson were also accused in that robbery and Henderson charged with tampering with evidence, allegedly removing a handgun from Donta Rogers after he died.

Henderson pleaded guilty to a robbery last month and awaits sentencing. The trial on her tampering charge is pending, as is Jonathan Lawrence’s robbery trial.

It is not clear when Weldon, 30, will be transferred to the Coffee County Jail.

