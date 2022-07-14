Advertisement

Major General David J. Francis receives day of recognition

July 15, 2022 recognized as Major General David J. Francis Day in Alabama
Maj. Gen. David J. Francis
Maj. Gen. David J. Francis(WTVY News 4)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The State Of Alabama House of Representatives passed a resolution to honor Major General David J. Francis with a day of recognition in July.

“Be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the Legislature of Alabama that July 15, 2022 is recognized as Major General David J. Francis Day in Alabama.”

The Alabama House passed Resolution HR204, co-sponsored by Representatives Rhett Marques, Jeff Sorrells, Steve Clouse, Paul Lee, Phillip Pettus, Mike Jones, Louise Alexander, Ed Oliver, Dickie Drake, Chip Brown, and Wes Allen, on March 31, 2022. The resolution recognizes Major General David J. Francis Day in Alabama on July 15, 2022.

From June 17, 2019 to July 15, 2022, Major General David J. Francis commanded the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and Fort Rucker as a whole, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued to train Army Aviators, worked to retain jobs in the local community, and reacted calmly and decisively as he assisted Army leaders during the period of constant change.

Under Major General Francis’ stewardship of the Aviation Branch, Fort Rucker increased production and the number of flight students which greatly supports our nations’ Army and the surrounding communities.

In just three years, Major General Francis established a legacy that will ensure Army Aviation’s continued ability to meet to the challenges of today and into the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama Power announces rate adjustments
A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder
Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Changes set for deadly Geneva County intersection
Emiliano Rodriguez is led from Houston County Courtroom on July 28, 2021
Judges: Dothan trial unfair because judge made witnesses wear masks

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Governor Kay Ivey announces the Success Plus initiative at an event at the Austal shipyard in...
Ivey touts Success Plus; 17,791 credentialed workers added to Wiregrass region
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the...
Alabama records its first lightning fatality of 2022