Major General David J. Francis receives day of recognition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The State Of Alabama House of Representatives passed a resolution to honor Major General David J. Francis with a day of recognition in July.

“Be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the Legislature of Alabama that July 15, 2022 is recognized as Major General David J. Francis Day in Alabama.”

The Alabama House passed Resolution HR204, co-sponsored by Representatives Rhett Marques, Jeff Sorrells, Steve Clouse, Paul Lee, Phillip Pettus, Mike Jones, Louise Alexander, Ed Oliver, Dickie Drake, Chip Brown, and Wes Allen, on March 31, 2022. The resolution recognizes Major General David J. Francis Day in Alabama on July 15, 2022.

From June 17, 2019 to July 15, 2022, Major General David J. Francis commanded the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and Fort Rucker as a whole, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued to train Army Aviators, worked to retain jobs in the local community, and reacted calmly and decisively as he assisted Army leaders during the period of constant change.

Under Major General Francis’ stewardship of the Aviation Branch, Fort Rucker increased production and the number of flight students which greatly supports our nations’ Army and the surrounding communities.

In just three years, Major General Francis established a legacy that will ensure Army Aviation’s continued ability to meet to the challenges of today and into the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

