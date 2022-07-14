Ivey touts Success Plus; 17,791 credentialed workers added to Wiregrass region

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Significant progress is being made towards Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Success Plus plan, which included improvements to the Wiregrass workforce.

In a release from the Governor’s office on Thursday, Governor Ivey touted the strides made with her attainment goal, which aims to add 500,000 individuals with postsecondary credentials to Alabama’s workforce by 2025. Currently, since the plan’s 2018 launch, the state has added 214,922 credentials, according to the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness (CREC).

“Here in Alabama, we are laser-focused on bringing good-paying jobs to the state, and very importantly, we want to ensure we are providing opportunities for Alabamians to be the most equipped for those jobs,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud of our progress and predict we are well on our way to surpassing the goal of adding 500,000 additional credentialed individuals to our workforce by 2025.”

In addition to CREC, Governor Ivey and the Alabama Workforce Council have partnered with Credential Engine to measure the active progress. Workforce Council Chair Tim McCartney expressed his pride in the group’s work with the Success Plus initiative, while adding that “It is evident we have more work to do to carry this goal to completion, but we are on the right path and have the right leadership with Governor Ivey at the helm.”

In the progress report from AlabamaWorks!, of the more than 200,000 added credentialed individuals, 137,848 of those were in the 16 to 24 age group, and 38.240 in the 25 to 64.

“Alabama’s current and future economic growth depends on a highly skilled workforce. That’s why I am so proud of the progress we are making in increasing our postsecondary education attainment goal,” said Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. “We are on track to meet our goal, which will result in more Alabamians in the workforce.”

A focus of the released progress report was measuring credential attainment by region. For the Wiregrass, as part of Region 6, a total of 17,791 credentials were attained. Region 1 made up the largest attainment, with 44,469 in the most northern Alabama counties. Region 7 had 44,065, 38,441 for Region 4, 33,155 in Region 5, 24,956 in Region 3, and 12,045 added to Region 2.

By credential, 145,194 individuals obtained first degrees from public and private postsecondary schools, 33,059 got first certificates, 1,430 attained licenses as a first credential, 33,552 got certifications, and 668 completed an apprenticeship.

“Success Plus has required focused efforts across multiple state agencies, the private sector and community-based organizations,” said AIDT Executive Director and Deputy Commerce Secretary Ed Castile. “I am proud of the progress we have made thus far, and I am even more excited about the progress we will make between now and 2025.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.