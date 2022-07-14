A few more days of rain

SYNOPSIS – The chance of showers and storms will continue this afternoon, for this morning things are quiet to start the day. We will see highs make it up into the upper 80s this afternoon before the rain moves in with the same story for tomorrow. The weekend looks drier, we will see more dry time for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs for next week will be back in the lower 90s but rain chances will remain lower than what we have seen this week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light & Variable 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds S 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 89° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 2 feet

