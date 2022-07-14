ESCO release video of home invasion where homeowner fires back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A home invasion in Escambia County Florida caught on ring camera -- has the home owner firing back at the group. There’s been one arrest in the case -- sheriff’s investigators still looking for three others -- including one they are working to identify.

The tables were turned on home invasion suspects -- running for their lives after the homeowner opens fire. It happened around 11:45 p.m. July 7th in the 700 block of Pinestead Road.

“The homeowner went and got an AK-47 style gun and he started shooting for his own protection to get them out of his house and to protect himself,” explained Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

According to Sheriff Simmons the suspects forced their way into the victim’s home.

“There was a single person inside that house. Of the three people one had a handgun -- pulled a handgun from his waistband -- and the other two were shoving the victim into his house,” said Sheriff Simmons.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who one of the guys is (they have him circled in the Ring cam). Three others have been identified:

Arrested is 20-year-old Da’Torrance Hackworth for use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.

Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr., 19, is wanted for use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.

Joseph Roman Sanders is wanted for home invasion with a firearm.

Meanwhile, once inside -- investigators say the victim’s handgun slipped and fell to the ground.

“One of the three felons picked up that handgun... So now two of the three -- have handguns on the victim and they’re in his house,” said Sheriff Simmons.

It all happened fast. The homeowner then ran to a back room -- where he grabbed another gun and started firing shots.

“So those of you who might ask the question -- is the homeowner going to be charged for shooting at these people? -- Absolutely not. The homeowner is protecting himself and in Florida -- in Escambia County -- you can protect yourself,” said Sheriff Simmons.

Again -- if you can help identify the suspect in the video or have information on the whereabouts of Antonio Dean, Junior, and Joseph Sanders -- please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

