Advertisement

Drier Pattern Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will be on the way down, starting Friday. Isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but the coverage will be much lower than recent days. Look for even less rain Saturday, followed by daily pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms for Sunday and most of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder
Alabama Power announces rate adjustments
Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Changes set for deadly Geneva County intersection
Emiliano Rodriguez is led from Houston County Courtroom on July 28, 2021
Judges: Dothan trial unfair because judge made witnesses wear masks

Latest News

A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the...
Alabama records its first lightning fatality of 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-14-22
A few more days of rain
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-14-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-14-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 13, 2022