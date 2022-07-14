Drier Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will be on the way down, starting Friday. Isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but the coverage will be much lower than recent days. Look for even less rain Saturday, followed by daily pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms for Sunday and most of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

