Dothan man likely killed during gunfight

Crime scene evidence indicates that a man was fatally shot during a Dothan neighborhood gunfight.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Crime scene evidence indicates that a man was fatally shot during a Dothan neighborhood gunfight.

Sources told WTVY that police found a handgun—but not the one that killed Gabriel Johnson—near his body discovered early Thursday.

Other evidence also supports theories that both the shooter and Johnson, 34, fired at each other.

“It appears multiple shots were fired, and at least one of them struck the victim in the upper torso,” Dothan Police Criminal Investigation Lieutenant Ronald Hall said.

He did not mention crime scene evidence or investigative theories in his statement.

An autopsy should reveal a close estimate of when the shooting occurred.

Police are sure Johnson, from Ashford, died several hours before a passing motorist spotted his body near Morgan and Westmead Streets, Hall said.

Perplexing to investigators is why Johnson would be in this neighborhood to which he had no apparent ties.

“We would like to ask the public if they have any information related to this incident, or if they have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts during the nighttime hours, to please contact the Dothan Police Department,” Hall said.

Crimestoppers: 334-793-7000 (Reward offered)

Dothan Police Department: 334-793-0215

