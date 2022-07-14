Body found in downtown Dothan, murder suspected
Police received a report about 6:40 a.m. Thursday of a man covered with blood in a clearing near the Morgan and Westmead Streets intersection.
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned to the scene.
Police received a report about 6:40 a.m. Thursday of a man covered with blood in a clearing near the intersection of Morgan and Westmead Streets.
Foul play is suspected.
This is a developing situation and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.