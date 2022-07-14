Advertisement

Blakely police investigating two bodies found Wednesday

Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The bodies of two men were discovered Wednesday night in Blakely, according to Chief Will Caudill with the Blakely Police Department.

Police say the bodies were found around 8:20 p.m. in front of a house on North Avenue.

Chief Caudill says they do not expect foul play at this time and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power announces rate adjustments
Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Emiliano Rodriguez is led from Houston County Courtroom on July 28, 2021
Judges: Dothan trial unfair because judge made witnesses wear masks
Changes set for deadly Geneva County intersection
Nathaniel Dennis
Life sentence tossed in 40-year-old Dothan murder

Latest News

4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Mom: 4-year-old girl’s vision loss likely permanent following fireworks injury
Police received a report about 6:40 a.m. Thursday of a man covered with blood in a clearing...
Body found in downtown Dothan, murder suspected
A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Body found in downtown Dothan, murder suspected
A home invasion in Escambia County Florida caught on ring camera -- has the home owner firing...
ESCO release video of home invasion where homeowner fires back
Appeal
A.G. Mulling cold case murder appeal