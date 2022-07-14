Blakely police investigating two bodies found Wednesday
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The bodies of two men were discovered Wednesday night in Blakely, according to Chief Will Caudill with the Blakely Police Department.
Police say the bodies were found around 8:20 p.m. in front of a house on North Avenue.
Chief Caudill says they do not expect foul play at this time and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.
