U.S. Marshals conclude their two week summer cleanup arrest operation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S Marshals along with several federal, state and local law enforcement in middle Alabama concluded their two-week enforcement operation.

The initiative called “Operation Washout” focused on the investigations and arrest of violent fugitives, gang organizations, and noncompliant sex offenders with active warrants. Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal M. Dante Gordon stated that the effort of all partner agencies working together led to the success of the operation.

“The success of this operation is a great example of what is possible when local and federal law enforcement agencies combine efforts, utilizing data and intelligence, to take those individuals off the streets who plague the citizens of Montgomery with fear and violence.”

Operation Washout resulted in multiple felony and drug arrests along with the seizure of multiple guns. More than 400 sex offenders were also arrested. The operation was intended to immediately impact and provide communities with relief from violent crime.

