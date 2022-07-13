Upgrades coming to ESCC ball fields

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Several projects taking place over at the Enterprise State baseball and softball fields starting this month as part of a $1.25 million investment into the facilities.

The backstops have been torn down and will be built back up.

There will be grandstands added behind those backstops at each field with chairbacks for fans to enjoy games.

A joint concession stand, with restrooms for the fans, will also be built in front of the hitting facility that was completed in 2021.

A press box will be built for each field which will amp up the gameday atmosphere for the players and fans allowing the teams to play music and use sound effects.

“We have built a nice hitting facility which is something much needed,” said ESCC baseball coach Bubba Frichter. “We needed that for you know player development, which is number one emphasis on our program. The backstop and the seating you know that’s a big thing for our community.”

“Upgrading is just going to put us in a better spot for recruiting,” said ESCC softball coach Clair Goodson. “They’re going to come and they’re going to see the stadium, a stadium feel. They’re going to see that the school and the administration is putting into the program, which means they care, which means we’re going to continue to do those things.”

The projects are scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2023 softball and baseball seasons.

