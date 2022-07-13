Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Showers will be possible this morning as you head out the door to work so grab the rain gear. The chance of rain will stick around the rest of the week, but the good news is the chance is looking lower for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday even into the start of next week our chances look lower with afternoon highs hanging around the lower 90s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 89°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Nathaniel Dennis
Life sentence tossed in 40-year-old Dothan murder
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Update
Geneva
WATCH: Vehicle of Ft. Rucker employee pulled from crash site, victim life flighted

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-13-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-13-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 12, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Continue
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-12-22
Another day of rain