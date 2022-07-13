Renovations coming to ESCC baseball, softball facilities

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - The baseball and softball fields at Enterprise State Community College are receiving some upgrades for future players and fans to enjoy.

The $1.25 million project, which began in July, will include the installation of new bleachers, press boxes, backstops and netting for both sports. A new, code-compliant concession stand with restrooms will also be constructed in the complex, and irrigation and landscaping will be added to the area. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October.

“I am very excited for our coaches and players to see the new facilities at our baseball/softball fields,” Athletic Director Jeremaine Williams said. “These updates will help recruiting tremendously. This is big for the community to be able to come to a game and enjoy the college athletic atmosphere that ESCC will provide, and it shows the Wiregrass that we are serious about athletics. The future of our athletic department is going in the right direction, and it’s great to see that our administration is behind athletics.”

Head Softball Coach Clair Goodson echoed his statement, saying the upgraded facilities will increase community support and recruiting efforts for the College’s athletic department.

Softball Field (COE)

“I am excited about the direction this will continue to take our programs,” Goodson said. “Seeing these upgrades will help recruiting tremendously. The atmosphere around our games will just amplify and bring more and more of our community out to support our players. The College’s commitment to help us enhance our facilities is important to not only the athletes we have on campus now, but also to all future athletes we bring to ESCC. The future is bright, and I can’t wait to see it continue. I’m thankful for the administration’s support.”

FIeld (COE)

The fields will also see the addition of a paved entrance and parking lots as part of the College’s partnership with the City of Enterprise to provide more recreation areas to the community. These additions will be completed at a later date.

The most recent addition to the softball and baseball fields was a hitting facility that was completed in 2021. This facility has lighted lanes for athletes to practice hitting and pitching. It also serves as a space for coaches to hold development camps for these sports.

“I am excited about the updates to the baseball/softball facilities,” Head Baseball Coach Samuel Frichter said. “Any time you have updates, it shows a commitment to the program from the administration, and for that, I am very thankful. With the direction that college athletics has gone with the primary focus on recruiting, this will help us with that process and allow us to bring in high-caliber student athletes.

These updates will give our players a sense of pride in the program and continue to help our community rally around both sports.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

