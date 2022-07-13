Remaining Rather Cloudy

SYNOPSIS – More scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Thursday and Friday, but rain chances will drop for the weekend. The extra cloud cover will keep highs in the 80s for the end of the week, but we’ll return to the lower 90s this weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 73°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

