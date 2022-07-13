Advertisement

Police looking for man who tried to record girl in Hawaii high school bathroom

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase...
Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police in Hawaii are looking for a man who they say tried to record video of a high school girl using the restroom.

According to Honolulu police, the man followed the student into the restroom at Punahou School last week.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.

Upon being noticed, the man ran away, the school said.

Punahou School security said it filed a police report and warned students to be alert. Surveillance footage was also sent to families on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security’s Helpline by calling (844) 513-8110.

