Olympic President visits Birmingham for The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham and the World Games welcome a very special guest this evening. The International Olympic President Thomas Bach will be in town taking in the sights and sounds for himself.

This is an opportunity for Bach to get a glimpse at a few sports that could one day join the Olympic roster, as well as find out what Birmingham has to offer.

The Olympic Gold Medalist, now Olympic leader was greeted by both World Games and city leaders.

The world sporting leader will watch a couple of World Games events while in the Magic City as well as analyze ways the Olympics could improve based off the World Games.

Mayor Randall Woodfin says it is an honor for Birmingham to host the Olympic President, and he is confident the Magic city will impress.

“He is the leader of all sports across the entire globe. For him to see our city, to taste our city, to feel our city and to see what we have to offer. To see his committee on the ground active in the city of Birmingham, what an amazing and wonderful opportunity,” said Mayor Woodfin.

Bach will leave town Wednesday to visit the National Track and Field Championships before stopping in Los Angeles to prepare for the international competitions return to U.S. soil in 2028.

