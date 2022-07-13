Advertisement

Enterprise State holds FASFA workshop

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise state community college is helping students navigate college financing. The Educational Opportunity Center is holding financial aid workshops this week.

Students can get help filling out FASFA forms ahead of the upcoming school year. The center is funded through Federal Department of Education grants that aim to help high school dropouts, first generation, and low income college students.

Jennifer Braden speaks on the community reaction to their public outreach, “We’ve just been out in the community, working with community agencies, looking for people who need assistance, and so they’re very appreciative. They’re very thankful. They keep saying, ‘thank you thank you thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘this is our job!’ but it is really rewarding.”

The last financial aid workshop will be held at the Ozark campus from 1 to 3 p-m.

