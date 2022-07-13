Justices: Dothan trial unfair because judge made witnesses wear masks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two Alabama justices believe a Dothan man failed to receive a fair trial because a judge forced witnesses to wear conventional face coverings when they testified.

A Houston County jury in 2021 convicted Emiliano Rodriguez on one felony count of second-degree rape after several witnesses including the alleged 15-year-old victim took the stand against him.

But Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Justices Chris McCool and Richard Minor wrote in legal opinions last week that the guilty verdict should be overturned.

“I believe that Rodriguez’s constitutional right to confront the witnesses against him was violated when the Houston Circuit Court required the witnesses…to wear opaque masks over their noses and mouths while testifying at trial,” Justice McCool wrote.

Houston Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton, per court records, repeatedly denied defense attorney Joey Sheffield’s motions that witnesses instead wear clear acrylic face shields.

There were no emergency health orders in effect at the time of the trial.

Despite no physical evidence implicating Rodriguez, the jury took only seven minutes to convict him of molesting the teen.

34 other sex charges he faced had been dropped.

“I am in 100% agreement with (the justice’s opinion),” said Sheffield, who is no longer involved with the case.

And he is not alone in his belief.

Bradley Hawley, a Prattville attorney handling the appeal, said forcing witnesses to wear conventional masks violated Rodriguez’ constitutional rights.

“If I put something on my face you can’t accurately judge my credibility,” Hawley told WTVY on Tuesday. “You’re not seeing my face twitch; you’re not seeing if I’m smiling.”

He said Rodriguez’ appeal could have far-reaching effects if it winds up in federal court, as similar ones have done.

Justice Richard Minor said he would also have reversed Rodriguez’ conviction, but acknowledged the issue is murky with conflicting rulings elsewhere.

Despite his and Justice McCool’s stance, the other three state appellate court members, a majority, upheld Rodriguez’ conviction and found no fault with Judge Moulton’s face coverings ruling.

The case will likely be reviewed by the Alabama Supreme Court.

Rodriguez, who has lived illegally in the U.S. for about 20 years, is serving a 17-year prison sentence and will likely be deported following his release.

