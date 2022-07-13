Advertisement

Houston County Police searching for missing man

Rikki Jason Williams was last seen on June 24.
Williams has a history of medical issues stemming around medical disorders he acquired from a motor vehicle accident. He is also an insulin-dependent diabetic.(WTVY/Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Officials with the Houston County Police Department are asking for help in locating a local individual.

According to a flyer posted on the Department’s Facebook page on Wednesday, 42-year old Rikki Jason Williams was last seen on June 24. His whereabouts are unknown to both family and law enforcement.

He is 5′4″ tall and 130 pounds, bald, and has green eyes.

Williams has a history of medical issues stemming around medical disorders he acquired from a motor vehicle accident. He is also an insulin-dependent diabetic.

Houston County Sheriff's Office released a missing person flyer on their Facebook page on Wednesday.(Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Williams’ only known form of transportation is a red Coleman mini bike.

If you have any information on where this man could be, please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 667-4807 or (334) 667-4808 to submit your tips.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

