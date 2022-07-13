Former Elba Tiger returns to host football camp

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- A special day in Elba as former Elba Tiger Alex 3right returned to his roots to give back to the community.

The third-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns hosting a free camp to kids aged five to 12 with 86 in attendance for the first ever camp that Wright says he would like to do annually.

Each kid received their own Alex Wright camp t-shirt.

They learned the fundamentals from Alex Wright and the Elba Tiger coach staff and players.

While Alex wants those kids to learn some of the fundamentals, he also wants them to have fun and fall in love with the game just like he did.

“Letting these kids see that somebody can make it out so it’s my job to keep up that dream and level and just set that standard of ‘you could do it too if you put your mind to it’ I’m starting to really get into that role of being that guy they look up to being that role model just trying to do all the right things so once they see just doing the right things and doing little things, hopefully they’ll take that into part of doing what I have to do to get where I have to be in life,” Wright said.

Wright starts rookie camp with the Browns next week.

