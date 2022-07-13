Advertisement

Early County High School holds first basketball camp

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) -- The Early County High School basketball team is hosting their first basketball camp for the school.

Girls head coach Kimmie Graham says the camp is to help athletes learn the basic fundamentals of the game...

86 boys and girls from ages four to eighteen are taking part in the camp that runs through the week as they look to learn former Tulane basketball player and Albany State University head coach Chris Cameron helping teach these students fundamentals with drills.

After day one of the camp, the future of Bobcat basketball looks very promising for the coaches.

“In order to keep the kids motivated, we need as head coaches to start putting on a camp for our uprising athletes,” said varsity girls basketball coach Kimmie Graham. “So, we put the camp out there and kids are ready to play to become future Bobcats. Some of the kids have great skills, some kids are out of their age group because they’re more advanced and that’s exciting for the coaches to see. So, we’re excited about getting our hands on them for the varsity level of basketball.”

The Bobcats will hit the hardwood for their basketball season in mid-November.

