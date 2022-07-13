Advertisement

Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital

The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - In April, a woman was seriously injured during a walk when a pack of dogs attacked her.

The same pack of dogs that attacked Michelle Sheeks, attacked and killed a state worker who was investigating the mauling, the very next day. On May 7, Sheeks’s husband spoke up about his wife’s relationship with animals.

“She loves dogs, she loves cats, she could bring any animal in and they love her,” Wesley Sheeks said.

After weeks in the hospital, Michelle Sheeks passed away late on the evening of July 12.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested in April. She was charged with manslaughter in the death of the state worker.

She was back behind bars this week on a drug charge.

