Advertisement

AlabamaWorks! is Now Available for Jobseekers and Employers

Alabama Department of Labor
Alabama Department of Labor(WBRC)
By Alabama Department of Labor
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY. Ala (Press release) – AlabamaWorks!, the state’s online free jobs database and labor exchange system, is now back online and available for use by jobseekers and employers.

The site was taken down on June 26th following a cyberattack on the servers of Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI), the third-party company that manages the site. GSI has continued to provide assurances that no customer information was compromised.

The site has been rebuilt and tested by GSI, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Alabama Office of Information Technology, and the Alabama Department of Labor.

All public functions for both jobseekers and employers are available at this time.

Jobseekers can create resumes, look for jobs, and find information regarding educational and vocational training programs. Employers can post jobs and search resumes for qualified candidates.

For more information, please contact your local Career Center. A listing of Career Centers can be found here: https://alabamaworks.com/map/.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Nathaniel Dennis
Life sentence tossed in 40-year-old Dothan murder
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements

Latest News

FASFA
Enterprise State holds FASFA workshop
The International Olympic President Thomas Bach is visiting to view World Games events and...
Olympic President visits Birmingham for The World Games
Softball Field
Renovations coming to ESCC baseball, softball facilities
crash
Geneva County Crash