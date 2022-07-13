AlabamaWorks! is Now Available for Jobseekers and Employers

MONTGOMERY. Ala (Press release) – AlabamaWorks!, the state’s online free jobs database and labor exchange system, is now back online and available for use by jobseekers and employers.

The site was taken down on June 26th following a cyberattack on the servers of Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI), the third-party company that manages the site. GSI has continued to provide assurances that no customer information was compromised.

The site has been rebuilt and tested by GSI, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Alabama Office of Information Technology, and the Alabama Department of Labor.

All public functions for both jobseekers and employers are available at this time.

Jobseekers can create resumes, look for jobs, and find information regarding educational and vocational training programs. Employers can post jobs and search resumes for qualified candidates.

For more information, please contact your local Career Center. A listing of Career Centers can be found here: https://alabamaworks.com/map/.

