Advertisement

Alabama Power announces rate adjustments

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power says that starting in August you can expect your monthly bill to go up about $6.

Alabama Power officials say it’s due to the rising cost of fuel. They say using diverse fuel types and sources has helped them dampen the increase, which they say is lower than the current rate of inflation.

If any customer needs assistance in paying their bill, there are a number of options available. You can contact Alabama Power by phone at 800-245-2244 or go to their website at Alabama Power Customer Support Center for more information.

Customers will also notice a credit on their July bill. Typical customer will receive a one-time credit of around $19 . The credit is due to lower than forecasted cost in 2021.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Nathaniel Dennis
Life sentence tossed in 40-year-old Dothan murder
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Update
Geneva
WATCH: Vehicle of Ft. Rucker employee pulled from crash site, victim life flighted

Latest News

The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital
Emiliano Rodriguez is led from Houston County Courtroom on July 28, 2021
Justices: Dothan trial unfair because judge made witnesses wear masks
Baby formula supplies could improve soon
ADPH says baby formula shortage could soon improve
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
U.S. Marshals conclude their two week summer cleanup arrest operation