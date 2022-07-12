WATCH: Vehicle of Ft. Rucker employee pulled from crash site, victim life flighted

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

A driver is in critical condition after being trapped in his vehicle for nearly 10 hours Tuesday before being found by first responders in Geneva.

Scanner traffic reported the driver was breathing when EMS arrived around 2 p.m. He was taken to Wiregrass Medical Center and later life flighted to Flowers Hospital in Dothan.

