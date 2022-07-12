Advertisement

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Fort Walton Beach

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent domestic-violence related murder-suicide after finding the bodies of a young couple in their home off Lewis Turner Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach Monday afternoon.

In a news release, officials said deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on Mariah Way around 2:30 p.m.

A concerned friend of the female resident had called law enforcement to say she had been unable to contact anyone at the home since Saturday, which was unusual.

Deputies also gathered additional information that led them to make entry into the house.

They found the couple, ages 21 and 24, deceased in a bedroom. The investigation is continuing.

