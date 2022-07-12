Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

