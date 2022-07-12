Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture will produce more scattered showers and thunderstorms over the days ahead, but chances for tropical development have lowered after an area of low pressure moved ashore near Panama City midday Tuesday. Rain chances will drop for the weekend with highs returning to the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 73°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 73°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 3-6 feet.

