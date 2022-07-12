Pet of the Week: Say hello to Sydney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A sweet pup introduced herself on Tuesday as our latest Pet of the Week.

The City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon once again joined us for Live at Lunch as we met Sydney. The 11-week-old schnauzer mix already has a family TV connection, as her brother Sammy was featured recently as our Pet of the Week.

Sydney is filled with just as much love as her brother, with some of her sweetest qualities including being extremely calm when she is held, and she loves laying her head on your shoulder as if she’s giving you the most loving hug possible.

When she is out and about, Melissa says Sydney is calm, but back at home she can turn a complete 360 and be all over the place with energy.

As far as advice for those interested in Sydney, Melissa told us that it all comes down to patience when it comes to training the pup on things like behavior and using the bathroom. And with her being a puppy, Melissa encourages owners who already have furry friends to bring them by to introduce themselves to Sydney, so that both they and her can get acquainted better before becoming “roommates.”

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Sydney or to meet her in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

