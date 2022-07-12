Advertisement

News4 “Hometown Tour” heads to Abbeville

Hometown Tour
Hometown Tour(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team is headed to Abbeville this Friday as part of our summer “Hometown Tour.”

Newscasts will be live on the square in downtown Abbeville beginning at 4PM, 5PM, 5:30PM, and 6PM.

Come out and meet the news team, have your weather radio programmed, and get some free News4 gear.

The tour continues on July 22 in Enterprise and July 29 in Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Nathaniel Dennis
Life sentence tossed in 40-year-old Dothan murder
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Shooting generic
Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County
They say the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road.
Body found in Washington County

Latest News

Casey White is being charged with felony murder for his connection to the death of Vicky White.
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
News 4 takes a look at what's trending in the Wiregrass.
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Say hello to Sydney
Pet of the Week: Say hello to Sydney
SEC Logo
SEC announces student-athletes attending 2022 SEC Football Media Days