Jackson Co. man arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man faces Lewd and Lascivious Molestation charges after being arrested in Calhoun County.

According to deputies, around 5:45 a.m. Monday morning, they executed a warrant for William Layton Truax III for lewd and lascivious molestation.

Officials said during their investigation of Truax, they learned he was living in Calhoun County. They were able to take him into custody without incident.

Truax is being extradited back to Jackson County to face charges.

