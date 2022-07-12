Advertisement

Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours

Weather impacting life-flight transports.
Geneva
Geneva(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver is in critical condition after being trapped in his vehicle for nearly 10 hours Tuesday before being found by first responders in Geneva.

Geneva police, fire, and rescue found his vehicle near Highway 27 North and Highway 52, between Choctawhatchee River and Double Bridges Creek. First responders pinged the driver’s phone to determine his location.

Geneva Accident
Geneva Accident(WTVY)

When the driver, a Fort Rucker employee, did not report to work this morning, the base notified law enforcement. News4 sources indicate the driver was expected on base around 4:30 a.m.

Once at the scene, police discovered a vehicle that appeared to run off the road and down an embankment.

Scanner traffic reported the driver was breathing when EMS arrived around 2 p.m. He was taken to Wiregrass Medical Center.

Attempts are being made to life-flight the victim but weather is hampering those efforts.

