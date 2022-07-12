Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former escaped inmate Casey White is being charged with the offense of felony murder for his connection to the death of Vicky White.

Casey White was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury and a warrant was served on July 6.

Vicky White was a corrections officer that allegedly helped Casey White escape from prison. The two were then on the run for 11 days before being located in Indiana.

Once the two were seen, a police chase ensued and during that chase, Vicky White lost her life.

Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29. After the escape, Casey White and Vicky White quickly skyrocketed up the most wanted list. The first information that was made public after the escape was a picture of a possible escape vehicle.

The vehicle was described as an orange Ford SUV and the image of the vehicle was leaked through a post from a local police department. The United States Marshalls Service had told local police departments not to release the photo.

This SUV used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White has been located in Bethesda. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Days before the information about a possible getaway car leaked, a resident of Williamson County, Tennessee discovered the vehicle. That resident did not know it belonged to Casey white and Vicky White until hearing about it days later.

A car wash attendant in Evansville, Indiana later spotted Casey White in his carwash while reviewing the camera footage.

On May 9, Casey White and Vicky White were involved in a police chase in Evansville, during that time Vicky White died from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the ensuing days, Casey White was transferred back into the custody of the Lauderdale County Jail while Vicky White’s body was transported to Alabama for her funeral.

Update in Casey White's escape trial.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.