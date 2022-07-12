Advertisement

Back-to-School Bash begins Friday in downtown Enterprise

(Source: City of Enterprise)
(Source: City of Enterprise)(WTVY News 4)
By City of Enterprise
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Main Street Enterprise Director Mariah Montgomery encourages everyone to everyone advantage of much-needed relief from tough economic times and enjoy shopping local during a festive tax-free weekend starting Friday.

Enterprise has joined the State of Alabama in declaring July 15-17 as the 17th Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. State and local sales taxes have been waived for items such as clothing, school supplies, books and certain computer equipment needed by students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Main Street is excited to partner this year with All-In Credit Union to host this year’s Back-to-School Bash!” Montgomery said. “Come downtown July 15-17. Enjoy music on Saturday and take advantage of the in-store promotions all during the tax-free holiday.

Downtown merchants will be extending hours, offering giveaways and discounts throughout their stores and helping students go back to school with the latest fashion trends, she said. Shopping local helps to support small businesses. The Enterprise businesses are likewise happy to be able to participate in the tax-free holiday with their own sales in order to help ease the financial burden on parents this time of year.

The music and other activities planned for this weekend also help provide a festive atmosphere in beautiful downtown Enterprise as shoppers go about their mission of finding the needed clothing and school supplies.

The tax-free weekend begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight Sunday. Exempt items include clothing priced at $100 or less per article, school supplies valued at $50 or less per item;

books that cost $30 or less per book; and tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

“The sales tax holiday offers parents a way to save on back-to-school needs,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”

He said although the sales tax holiday targets back-to-school shoppers, any consumer can benefit from the savings offered during the weekend. A wide range of items are exempt during the holiday, so there is a reason for everyone to shop.

For more information, go to the Alabama Department of Revenue website or the Alabama Retailers Association website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Nathaniel Dennis
Life sentence tossed in 40-year-old Dothan murder
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Update

Latest News

Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Sydney is filled with just as much love as her brother, with some of her sweetest qualities...
Pet of the Week: Say hello to Sydney
Geneva
Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap