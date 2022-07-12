Advertisement

Arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after an April shooting that left one person dead, according to the Colquitt Police Department.

Christian Gray, 24, of Blakely, was arrested for the homicide of Antrayves Benton on MLK Street on April 16.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained a warrant for murder and other pending charges against Gray.

Gray is currently in custody at the Early County Sheriff’s Office on an aggravated assault charge.

